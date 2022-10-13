Kanye West speaks out over JPMorgan Chase cut-off

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

JPMorgan Chase bank severed its ties with Kanye West following his “White Lives Matter” spectacle at Paris Fashion Week, and seemingly anti-Semitic comments he posted on social media. The rapper has since responded to the cancellation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank confirmed reports by Candace Owens that the bank had decided to cut its ties with Kanye and Yeezy LL.

“We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted] that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A (the ‘Bank’) has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities (collectively, the ‘Company’),” the bank said in an email to West, reposted by Daily Wire.

The bank statement continued:

To provide the Company with sufficient time to transition to another financial institution, we will continue to maintain the accounts (attached as Exhibit A), including all related products and services, until November 21, 2022. To avoid any transaction delays, we suggest that you stop processing Company transactions and/or using any products associated with the accounts five business days before the scheduled closure date set forth above. After that date, the Bank will close any open accounts, and after deduction of any permissible service charges and pending transactions, remit all remaining funds in the form of a check delivered to the Company at the address of record.

The bank told West to “act promptly [to] transfer your business to another financial institution before November 21, 2022.”

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

As the email shows, the bank does not provide any official reason to cut ties with the popular rapper.

Late Wednesday night, Kanye responded to the report stating that he was “happy to have” crossed the line with his widely condemned remarks that were deemed anti-Semitic because his intention was to discuss cancel culture in the United States.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic,” West said to reporters following a screening of Candace Owens’ new documentary. “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”