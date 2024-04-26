URGENT: Health Canada seeks input on the WHO pandemic agreement by today

olrat - stock.adobe.com

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have shared the World Health Organization’s pandemic agreement negotiating text for feedback.

Canadians who wish to share feedback on Canada’s role in the WHO and the new pandemic agreement specifically, can email [email protected] by April 26th, 2024.

Sitting beside Canada's health overlord Theresa Tam, Malaysia's Health Minister admits that he secretly took behaviour modification training, says behaviour science is the first line of defense in the healthcare system & pandemics are "outliers" for mass behavioural change pic.twitter.com/Y5Uht5RZJf — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 10, 2023

A statement from the agency to stakeholders reads:

Canada is working closely with other countries and international partners to strengthen global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response through the development of a new World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Agreement. The development of the Agreement is expected to be completed and presented to the World Health Assembly in May 2024. Canada continues to actively engage in Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) meetings. The proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement was published on the INB webpage on April 22nd and will be discussed at the resumed ninth meeting of the INB from April 29-May 10.

The Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement recognizes “that the World Health Organization is the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, including on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

As the guiding global authority, member states will be attached to various public health-related implementations – from global bio-surveillance to data and technology sharing and transfer under equity clauses.

This includes “strengthening community based detection and control measures” and “routine immunization” while safeguarding the “importance of building trust and ensuring the timely sharing of information to prevent misinformation, disinformation and stigmatization.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada explains its role in the new agreement, calling it a “tool… to improve how the world prevents, prepares for, and responds to future international health emergencies.”

The Canadian government has partnered with an intergovernmental global policy forum & advisory group (OECD) to study individual behaviour and how it shapes the sharing and spreading of what they deem mis/dis-informationhttps://t.co/T1ZAS1uTQi pic.twitter.com/XrK2j28I48 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 24, 2023

“The Pandemic Agreement will aim to strengthen prevention, preparedness and response actions specifically for pandemics using a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach,” it says, noting that “The WHO has no jurisdiction in Canada, and Canada will remain in control of any future domestic decisions about national restrictions or other measures related to pandemics.“

WHO DG Tedros urges global compliance with the Pandemic Agreement at WEF24 session on “Disease X”



He urges nations not to let national interests obstruct this cooperation while the WHO rams through changes to international law without due processhttps://t.co/fBHSErzjMs pic.twitter.com/5bH3adMKFC — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 17, 2024

The WHO was responsible for issuing response guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – from testing, contact tracing, quarantine, and gathering restrictions.

EXCLUSIVE!



I ask WHO Director General Tedros if he would ever support devastating lockdowns againpic.twitter.com/BO1vTi0yk4 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022

The WHO launched a digital health initiative to “strengthen global health security” last year, which “may include… digitization of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis.”