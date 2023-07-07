Large UK bank accused of discriminating against conservative groups over gender ideology

Sky News

Metro Bank, ranking seventh in the UK's banking hierarchy, is under scrutiny for allegedly discriminating against a conservative parents' group, Our Duty, over its perspectives on gender ideology.

This international network, boasting over 2,000 members and campaigning against gender transitions for minors, says the bank has denied them a business account due to ideological discrepancies.

Keith Jordan, the founder of Our Duty, recalls a Metro Bank employee implying that their organization's philosophy clashes with the bank's values, particularly their commitment to diversity and inclusion, which includes supporting LGBTQ+ staff, the Daily Mail reported.

"Our Duty appears to be the latest in a line of casualties in the LGBTQ+ staff networks' war on differing views," the organization retorted, questioning the bank's stance on actual diversity and inclusion.

Jordan also expressed concern about their existing "community account" with Metro Bank, currently "under review" due to accusations of influencing political policies or legislations, a violation of the bank's guidelines for community account holders, as per the Telegraph.

Metro Bank, catering to 2.5 million customers, recently became a part of the contentious Stonewall Diversity Champion Program, known for advancing LGBTQ-centric policy initiatives in workplaces. This move follows a trend of banks allegedly discriminating based on political or moral viewpoints, with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), HSBC, and Coutts also facing similar allegations.

The broader issue of banks retaliating against customers for their political stances extends beyond the UK. A whistleblower from Santander, a US bank, claimed the bank was heading down a "really toxic path" by "policing the political views of their customers."

Adding fuel to the controversy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau collaborated with banks to freeze accounts of those protesting his COVID mandates in 2022.