Violent crime surges at German train stations amid nationwide crime wave
The police union blames government inaction and mass migration for the alarming rise in violent assaults and sex offenses.
In the first quarter of 2024, violent incidents, including sexual assaults, at German train stations have once again seen a sharp increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the Federal Police.
The crime statistics reveal that approximately 8,100 violent crimes occurred in just three months, with March 2024 alone witnessing 2,800 violent crimes, a staggering 19.7 percent rise compared to March 2023. On average, 90 crimes occur daily on the German train network, Remix News reports.
Serious sexual crimes in March skyrocketed to 213, marking a 37 percent increase over March 2023. Heiko Teggatz, the federal chairman of the federal police union DPolG, expressed his concerns to Bild newspaper, stating, "It must not be the case that train stations become spaces of fear for women. Women must be able to travel safely in Germany. The risk of becoming a victim continues to increase every month. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser must finally wake up."
This surge follows an already significant increase in 2022, which recorded 24,800 violent crimes on trains and at stations, a rise of 7,000 violent crimes compared to 2021, according to Federal Police.
Nationwide, crime statistics indicate that mass immigration is fueling the rise in violence, with violent crimes reaching their highest level in 15 years, rising 8.6 percent compared to 2022. Knife attacks also increased by 9.7 percent. Foreigners were involved in a record-high 41 percent of crimes, although it is important to note that many crime suspects listed as "German" have a migration background but have obtained German citizenship.
The soaring crime rates at train stations are causing severe physical and psychological harm to the country's train workers. Steffi Recknagel, the head of the train union in Thuringia, described harrowing stories of knife attacks, violence, and constant sexist insults against German train conductors and attendants, primarily perpetrated by young migrant males.
While the German government is rushing to naturalize as many foreigners as possible, potentially to expand their voting bloc and conceal the escalating migrant crime, the police union is demanding increases in police forces and other civil servants. However, the political establishment claims that the necessary funds are lacking.
