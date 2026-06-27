David Menzies: If Medhani Yohans can't be deported, who can?

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed Mark Carney's recent claim that the Liberals are getting tough on crime. Unfortunately for Carney, the evidence paints a different picture.

On June 19th, Prime Minister Mark Carney posted a glowing message to X, declaring — with evident pride — that his government had just passed landmark legislation to, among other things, "strengthen bail and sentencing" and "bring justice to those impacted by intimate partner and sexual violence."

A big week for Canada, he called it. Stronger. Fairer. More just.

Then, on that very same morning, the Toronto Sun published a story about Medhani Yohans. And suddenly Carney's pithy prose started to curdle.

Yohans, 37, is an Eritrean refugee who pleaded guilty earlier this month in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom to — wait for it — breaching bail. Again. He was sentenced to nine months in jail, minus time served, which means he'll be a free man come August after roughly 70 days behind bars.

Justice Matthew Stanley called Yohans' criminal record "aggravating" and barred him from downtown Guelph for three years. A three-year probation order was also handed down.

Now, about that probation order. The last one Yohans received — issued in February — prohibited him from being within 100 metres of where an unnamed individual lives, works, or is known to frequent. Yohans violated that condition in precisely one hour after his release.

Needless to say, the over/under on how long it takes him to breach the new order isn't exactly keeping oddsmakers up at night.

And what exactly is in that aggravating criminal record? His rap sheet, dating back to January 2023, includes sexual assaults on two strangers. Police have issued multiple public bulletins describing him as a high-risk offender with a history of violence.

Oh, and Yohans is not a Canadian citizen. He originally arrived in Canada as a sponsored refugee from Eritrea — via Europe, somehow — despite what one might charitably describe as a colourful background.

Here's the kicker. A Canada Border Services Agency source confirmed to the Toronto Sun that a deportation order does exist for Yohans. So why is he still here? Because, as a sponsored refugee, he is classified as a "protected person." The only mechanism that overrides that status is something called a danger opinion — a designation issued when an individual poses a major risk to the Canadian public.

You'd think a violent, repeat sex offender with documented assaults on strangers and a one-hour probation violation record might qualify.

The CBSA source told the Toronto Sun that frontline agents did attempt to pursue a danger opinion for Yohans. Headquarters shot it down. Apparently, sexual assault convictions aren't sufficient grounds. One can only wonder what would be.

So let's briefly take stock of who Medhani Yohans is: an illegal entrant, subject to a deportation order, convicted of violent sexual assaults, expected by authorities to re-offend, assessed by police as a high-risk offender, and declared untouchable by CBSA brass. His defence lawyer has argued that returning him to Eritrea would place him in a "volatile situation" back home. Good grief.

Law-abiding Canadian citizens with valid passports get grilled at customs upon returning from a family holiday, while Yohans slipped into the country and has made himself quite comfortable at taxpayer expense — complete with a court interpreter, naturally, since he does not speak either official language.

Mark Carney says Canada is getting tougher on crime. Medhani Yohans says otherwise — and he says it one probation breach at a time.