Latitude Financial admits data hack, millions of records stolen

Consumer finance provider Latitude Financial has admitted millions of customer records have been stolen in a data hack this month.

Latitude revealed that hackers had accessed 7.9 million drivers’ licences and 53,000 passports in the cyber-attack.

Latitude provides consumer finance services to well-known retailers like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Apple, and David Jones.

Latitude chief executive Ahmed Fahour described the breach as “hugely disappointing”.

“The attacker appears to have used the employee login credentials to steal personal information,” he said. “We apologise unreservedly. “We are committed to working closely with impacted customers and applicants to minimise the risk and disruption to them, including reimbursing the cost if they choose to replace their ID document.”

Fahour said customers affected would be notified and advised what action was being taken to secure their private information.

The Latitude hack follows similar attacks Optus last September and on Medicare last October.

Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil said the government’s response team was working with Latitude to help secure customer information.