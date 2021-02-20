Lawyer for arrested Pastor James Coates speaks out: GraceLife Church leader broke COVID rules

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lawyer James Kitchen from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms called in to talk about the arrest of Pastor James Coates.

Here's a bit of what James Kitchen had to say:

“If we weren't the boiling frog right now, we'd be shocked. “The idea of a pastor being thrown in jail is so utterly antithetical and foreign to a nation that purports to be free and democratic. I mean, that's something you expect to hear from China or North Korea — and we often do hear it. “Hopefully that's ringing some bells for people to think — okay, I'm hearing now something that's happening on a regular basis in a totalitarian dystopian nightmare, like China and North Korea. Maybe that means that there's something wrong with our country right now...”

