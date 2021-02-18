The Most Orwellian Public Service Lockdown Announcement Yet

George Orwell’s chilling book 1984 was set in the United Kingdom. But in the novel, it has been renamed — they call it Airstrip One. As in a military base. Just to let everyone know that their chief identity was that of people in the permanent crisis of a war.

One of the interesting things in the book is that the enemy in the war changed from time to time — in Airstrip One, which was part of Oceana, they were perpetually at war with Eurasia, allied with Eastasia. Until they switched and were perpetually at war with Eastasia and allied with Eurasia. And the hero of the book, named Winston of course, his job was working at the Ministry of Truth to rewrite old newspapers (and destroy the originals) to make it seem like they were always at war with the country they were now at war with. Just constantly changing the past to conform to what works politically today.

Here’s how the book put it: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past”.

One of the big themes of the book is controlling the language — Newspeak, they call it. It was a shocking concept to me, first reading this book 30 years ago. But none it’s completely normal; it’s what we do all the time. We actually name things their opposite. Here’s how it was in the book:

The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink.

Newspeak, Orwellian doublethink. It’s been here for a long time. Trudeau doesn’t spend your tax dollars. He “invests” them. You get my point.

But look at this ad from Airstrip One — sorry, from the United Kingdom:

All gatherings are currently against the law.



Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/Bg7wyN7chF — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 17, 2021

This was conceived, approved, compiled, edited, approved again and published by a government agency. I bet one hundred people in government looked at that before it went out. And they all said: yeah, that’s us. That’s who we are.

NEXT: Lawyer James Kitchen from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms joins me to talk about the arrest of Pastor James Coates.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!