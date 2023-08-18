Rebel News' best reports from out in the field

We call “Rebel Field Reports” anything that our Rebel reporters do out in the field. Now, most of the time our reporters are out in the world but it typically means we're sending a reporter out on an adventure.

For example, right now, we've sent a small crew — and I'm going to join them — to do a report from the shocking and tragic wildfires in Maui.

Sometimes field reports are not that dramatic. Sometimes it's us going to Lethbridge, Alberta, to cover the trial of Pastor Artur Pawlowski or the Coutts truckers who are charged with crimes.

Sometimes it's when we collect signatures for a petition and go drop it off in person. One of my favourites was when Sheila Gunn Reid tried to drop one off to that mask aficionado in Ottawa.

Field reports are really anything we do out in the field. But when we decided to make going into the field a priority, it really changed things. If you were to ask me the number one impactful video we've done, well I couldn't answer because there's so many.

But the one that is close to my heart is when Avi Yemini and myself were in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. We were meandering around the perimeter and who did we spot? Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer.

It was an adrenaline rush — I saw him and I knew we just moments to ask our best questions. We didn't know if we'd have 30 seconds or 10 minutes. That's a field report.

Anyone can have an opinion, and there some who we should value very much. But an opinion on what? An opinion on an underlying fact, that most likely happened somewhere out in the world.

It's one of the things that sets Rebel News apart from conservative commentators and pundits: we are out there where the action is happening.