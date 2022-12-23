Legault government blocks access to information about dealings with a multi-national COVID consulting firm as ‘private information’

E-transfer (Canada):

In October, Rebel News filed for access to information, asking the Quebec Government to provide all copies of all communications with McKinsey and Quebec's Ministry of Health (MSSS), since January 1, 2021.

McKinsey was paid $35,000 per day with public funds to assist with Quebec's pandemic response, and now the MSSS is blocking access requests using the "private information" exemption.

A global management and consulting firm with ties to Pfizer played a key role in Quebec’s Covid response.



Documents obtained by Radio-Canada showed that McKinsey & Company contributed to several major pandemic decisions taken by Legault’s government.https://t.co/yA8uzrlblx — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 3, 2022

This is the detailed report by @ThomasGerbet on how the Quebec government’s response to covid was managed by McKinsey.



Run it in GoogleTranslate or another online translator if you can’t read French. https://t.co/YGg0rNcai9 — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) October 1, 2022

According to MSSS to letter received by Rebel News from the Quebec Health Ministry:

We inform you that access of documents that address the specifics of your request which are kept by the MSSS can’t be granted. Some documents contain personal information which would make it possible to identify certain individuals.

It is normal practice for government agencies to redact personal information and release the redacted documents, rather than withhold filings altogether?

How close was a private firm to Quebec's management of COVID? Duhaime demands inquiry

The Conservative party leader said there are many unanswered questions concerning how McKinsey & Company appeared to shape public policy.https://t.co/rNDX5mKSOe — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) October 1, 2022

