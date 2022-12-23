Legault government blocks access to information about dealings with a multi-national COVID consulting firm as ‘private information’

McKinsey and Company, a World Economic Forum Sponsor, was awarded numerous COVID-related contracts worth millions of dollars from the Quebec Government over the last two-and-a half years.

In October, Rebel News filed for access to information, asking the Quebec Government to provide all copies of all communications with McKinsey and Quebec's Ministry of Health (MSSS), since January 1, 2021. 

McKinsey was paid $35,000 per day with public funds to assist with Quebec's pandemic response, and now the MSSS is blocking access requests using the "private information" exemption. 

According to MSSS to letter received by Rebel News from the Quebec Health Ministry:

We inform you that access of documents that address the specifics of your request which are kept by the MSSS can’t be granted.

Some documents contain personal information which would make it possible to identify certain individuals.

It is normal practice for government agencies to redact personal information and release the redacted documents, rather than withhold filings altogether?

Rebel News is appealing the denial of the release of the information regarding McKinsey's dealings with the MSSS. To offset Rebel News access and filing fees, please make a donation at www.RebelInvestigates.com.

