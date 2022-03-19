Lia Thomas and the destruction of women's sports | Linda Blade joins Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, former track and field champion and co-author of Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport Linda Blade joined Ezra to discuss transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' victory at the NCAA Women's Swimming Championship.

I have to be honest, it seemed quite subdued, and of course those of us who were there protesting and making our voices heard on behalf of the women and the female athletes... I can only speak for myself, but I felt torn because on the one hand, I didn't want to be there at all. I did not want to witness the destruction of women's sport, which is what is happening here. But on the other hand, I felt the need to speak out and to show the world that women really aren't just taking this laying down. We really do want to fight for our sports and we feel — those of us who have had our turn — we feel like we need to help these young girls, these young women athletes and fight on their behalf. I mean, it's very important that somebody speaks out and says this is not correct.

