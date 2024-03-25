Liberal MP calls out party for playing 'political games' on Ukraine war

The Canadian Press / Fred Chartrand

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Trudeau Liberals admitted to playing ‘political games’ to muddle Conservative support for Ukraine.

Rob Oliphant, the Liberal parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, assumes Canadians and their members of Parliament support Ukraine against continued Russian aggression.

“Canada’s commitment to Ukraine is unwavering, I believe Canadians’ commitment is unwavering, and despite the political games that we play, I believe the opposition’s commitment is unwavering,” he said before Parliament’s foreign affairs and international development committee.

The member of Parliament for Don Valley West claimed such a statement could land him in hot water. But he maintained his resolve.

“I may get in trouble for saying that,” said Oliphant, “but I really believe that, and we only get ahead if we do that and don’t play games with this.”

Trudeau scolds the Conservative Party for being influenced on Ukraine policy by "MAGA conservatives" who "parrot Russian disinformation." pic.twitter.com/ZS136HbJ22 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 24, 2023

Last November 24, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that “all parties in Canada stand with Ukraine.”

Soon after he went on a tirade condemning the Conservative Opposition for being influenced on Ukraine policy by "MAGA conservatives" who "parrot Russian disinformation." Trudeau did not clarify his inflammatory remarks.

“It is particularly troubling to see a rise in ‘right-wing rhetoric’ in the United States from MAGA conservatives [and] across Europe from certain corners of right-wing parties pulling support for Ukraine,” he said.

“Suddenly, the Conservative Party of Canada, would choose not to stand with Ukraine,” continued the prime minister, for pulling support on the Canada-Ukraine free trade deal over the imposition of a carbon tax.

Liberals finally admit that they have been using Ukraine as a pawn in their political games.



Trudeau should apologize to all Ukrainians for undermining Canada’s united support for Ukraine🇺🇦with his divisive partisan games. pic.twitter.com/O2LVIzldfk — James Bezan (@jamesbezan) March 21, 2024

On Thursday, James Bezan, the Conservative shadow minister for national defence, demanded an apology from Trudeau for dividing Canadians when parliamentarians are unanimous in their support for the war-torn nation. He accused the Liberal leader of obfuscating support for Ukraine for political gain.

“Liberals finally admit that they have been using Ukraine as a pawn in their political games,” claimed Bezan. “Trudeau should apologize to all Ukrainians for undermining Canada’s united support for Ukraine with his divisive partisan games.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has reiterated his party’s support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

Poilievre condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “evil dictator,” and has urged Parliament to export Canadian LNG to Europe to decrease global dependence on Russian energy.

The Conservative leader maintains they only revoked support for the Ukraine free trade agreement over the federal government’s compulsion of Ukraine to introduce a carbon tax.

The Right Honourable Stephen Harper first introduced the agreement during his tenure as prime minister.