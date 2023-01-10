Liberals looked for ways to silence and remove journalists from a 2020 Media Freedom conference

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Documents obtained exclusively by Rebel News from Global Affairs Canada regarding the press independence summit co-hosted by the Canadian and UK government included instructions to hand-select friendly journalists for favourable access to VIPS and plans to remove adversarial ones from the conference altogether.

"Can we (and is it fair to) offer them access to VIPs/influencers for media coverage?" wrote bureaucrats planning the hybrid event.

The GAC minister's office insisted on placing CBC journalists on COVID and "misinformation" panels and reached out to CBC, BBC, and Al Jazeera for promotional coverage of the event.

Canadian bureaucrats guaranteed Chinese media a place at the conference on covid panels.

According to feedback received by the organizers:

Participants noted that to be an international leader in media freedom, Canada should set a strong example at home.

However, the Canadian government has been anything but a strong example of media freedom, banning independent journalists from press briefings and debates, and using armed security and state violence to keep independent journalists from having access to politicians.

6. Just last fall Trudeau’s personal bodyguards beat up our reporter David Menzies. pic.twitter.com/VCUtLicD1z — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

At the inaugural media freedom conference in London, UK, in 2019, Ezra Levant confronted the Pakistani Foreign minister, an invited panelist, for his use of Western social media companies to censor journalists.

The minister had Twitter remove a tweet Levant sent about the "separation of mosque and state."

The government of Pakistan is asking Twitter to censor me. pic.twitter.com/jPJt0eiRjt — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 18, 2020

To support Rebel News' independent access to information investigations into all levels of government, please visit www.RebelInvestigates.com.