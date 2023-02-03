Liberals' own stakeholder survey shows overwhelming disagreement with C-21 gun grab
More than three-quarters of respondents wanted a more robust approach to cracking down on illegal guns, rather than the current Trudeau policy of going after gun owners who do things the right way.
81% of stakeholders who attended the Liberals' series of round tables on their latest gun ban replied they did not want to see Trudeau ban handguns. Another 77% said no thanks to the prohibition on so-called "assault weapons."
Update: As of August 19th, the importation of handguns will be banned in Canada. The ban will remain in effect until the national handgun freeze – which will make it impossible to buy, sell, or transfer handguns anywhere in Canada – comes into force.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 5, 2022
The data on the Liberals' own public interest polling popped up in a response to an inquiry of the Public Safety Ministry by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho.
78% of respondents wanted the Feds to focus crime-fighting efforts on combating the proliferation of illegal handguns.
77% wanted a stronger public safety policy targeting illegal "assault weapons."
The handgun "freeze" removes over one third of our member's business.— Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (@csaaaofficial) October 26, 2022
This highly regulated industry employs over 45,000 people.
The math is simple.
We are going to lose over 15,000 jobs due to the senseless ban of legal handgun sales in Canada.
C-21 began as a ban on the sale and purchase of handguns before the Liberals attempted to expand the largest single gun ban in Canadian history to include almost all the hunting rifles in the country.
Are the Liberals really banning hunting rifles? The answer is yes.— Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) January 29, 2023
C-21 opens the door for the Liberals to ban every gun in the country. No joke. It's a dangerous bill.
It isn't law yet - go to https://t.co/E9evpHCu6a and see how you can help scrap it #ScrapC21 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/R9WH4qn1zC
The addition of hunting rifles to C-21 was withdrawn Friday after months of public outrage and a Liberal disinformation campaign.
The response from Public Safety also lists the 77 organizations that participated in the round tables. Participants ranged from retailers, hunting and fishing organizations, police organizations, public sector and healthcare unions, Federal government agencies, civil society groups for gun control, and universities.
PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2023
The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page.https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP
