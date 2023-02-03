Liberals' own stakeholder survey shows overwhelming disagreement with C-21 gun grab

More than three-quarters of respondents wanted a more robust approach to cracking down on illegal guns, rather than the current Trudeau policy of going after gun owners who do things the right way.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
81% of stakeholders who attended the Liberals' series of round tables on their latest gun ban replied they did not want to see Trudeau ban handguns. Another 77% said no thanks to the prohibition on so-called "assault weapons."

The data on the Liberals' own public interest polling popped up in a response to an inquiry of the Public Safety Ministry by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho.

78% of respondents wanted the Feds to focus crime-fighting efforts on combating the proliferation of illegal handguns.

77% wanted a stronger public safety policy targeting illegal "assault weapons."

C-21 began as a ban on the sale and purchase of handguns before the Liberals attempted to expand the largest single gun ban in Canadian history to include almost all the hunting rifles in the country.

The addition of hunting rifles to C-21 was withdrawn Friday after months of public outrage and a Liberal disinformation campaign.

The response from Public Safety also lists the 77 organizations that participated in the round tables. Participants ranged from retailers, hunting and fishing organizations, police organizations, public sector and healthcare unions, Federal government agencies, civil society groups for gun control, and universities.

To send a message to the Trudeau gun-snatchers that the focus should be on criminals and not the law-abiding, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.

