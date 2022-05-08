Liberals quietly impose new firearms laws, including backdoor gun registry: takes effect in 10 days

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

Justin Trudeau's government has quietly imposed new firearms laws, including a backdoor gun registry, which will take effect in 10 days.

The new laws, coming into force on May 18, 2022, were introduced outside of Parliament through two separate orders in council.

The changes, stemming from the Liberals' Bill C-71, will force lawfully licensed owners of non-registered firearms to ask permission from the RCMP's Chief Registrar of Firearms before transferring ownership of firearms.

A new requirement for the collection of personal information of buyers is being forced on firearms retailers and sporting goods stores.

As first reported by Nicholas Johnson TheGunBlog.ca:

It will be a crime for any licensed gun owner to buy, sell or give away any “Non-Restricted” rifle or shotgun without explicit permission for the transfer from the Registrar of Firearms in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Canadian Firearms Program. It will require contacting the RCMP to request a reference number for the transaction and the new requirement applies even to all licence holders, include a spouse who wants to give a rifle or shotgun to their spouse, or a parent who wants to give a rifle or shotgun to their child.

Gun stores will be required to store the personal details of licensed buyers of “Non-Restricted” rifles and shotguns for 20 years, in a violation of personal privacy.

The orders in council are available here and here.