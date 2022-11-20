Lisa Wilkinson blames 'relentless, targeted toxicity' for departure

High-profile television personality Lisa Wilkinson has quit The Project citing “relentless, targeted toxicity”.

Her resignation follows co-host Carrie Bickmore’s exit and, according to entertainment reporter Peter Ford, is set to be followed by more big-name resignations from the beleaguered show.

Lisa Wilkinson is the victim.



Not predictable at all.



But let’s discuss “relentless, targeted, toxicity by some sections of the media,” starting with her and her husband.



Good riddance. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 20, 2022

Ford tweeted that “there will be more shock resignations in the next two weeks” and promised to reveal “the real story behind Lisa Wilkinson’s shock decision”.

Wilkinson announced on Sunday night that she was leaving The Project after five years on air.

“The last six months have not been easy, and the relentless targeted toxicity by some sections of the media has taken a toll not just on me, but on people I love,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. I’m not above criticism, far from it. I’m human, and I don’t always get it right. None of us do. But by god, I’ve tried. I’ve given this job everything I have.”

Wilkinson told Channel 10 viewers it was “time to reprioritise a few things in my life”.

She said she would continue to work on other projects with the Ten Network.

Bickmore announced her departure from The Project after 13 years last month, and will finish up on the show at the end of this month.

Last year, OzTAM ratings revealed The Project had shed a third of its viewers since 2011.