LIVE COVERAGE: Final debate before Conservatives choose a new leader

The Conservative Party of Canada is holding its final debate, with candidates Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber set to participate while Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis declined to participate.

Under the rules laid out for the campaign by the party, candidates who do not participate in official debates face fines of $50,000. Final results are expected by September 5.

