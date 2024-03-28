LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission continues as Chief Electoral Officer testifies

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Foreign Interference Commission got underway on Wednesday, beginning two weeks of public hearings examining alleged attempts by countries like China, Russia and India to influence Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, a Quebec judge, is overseeing the commission. Given the top-secret evidence, Hogue has suggested the commission will need to “walk a very fine line in its work” in uncovering the truth but protecting national security.

Follow along with Sheila Gunn Reid's live coverage on X, or on the page below:

Back at it this morning covering the Foreign Interference Commission.

The first witness today is Stephane Perreault, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

Perreault and the Commission lawyer are going through corrections to his testimony summary.

One includes a correction indicating that he was directly informed by CSIS about irregularities in Don Valley North—the riding of Han Dong, the former Liberal MP accused of benefiting… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

Perreault is bragging about Canadian electoral finance rules, saying they are among the most robust in the world but not "perfect."



(he does not mention fining journalists for writing books about the PM under campaign finance laws, but ok. China can flood our elections with CCP… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

Perrault is detailing a "fact-specific situation" about Don Valley North - Han Dong's riding.

However, it was a problem with the Liberal nomination process and could not be examined until after the process, once the campaign financial report was submitted and then audited by… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

CSIS document from December 2021 indicates that people of Chinese heritage were being targeted by PRC/CCP news outlets, being told not to vote for the Conservative Party and specifically Kenny Chiu. pic.twitter.com/8EwbbWktQi — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

CSIS determined that the PRC was working to undermine the 2021 election in this report from December 2021. Other parts of this document indicate that the PRC/CCP targeting was specifically at the Conservative Party of Canada.



But this portion is heavily redacted. pic.twitter.com/olNGW68ooh — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024

Perrault explains the law that foreign states/state actors cannot spend money/make expenses to direct Canadians on how to vote.

"Promotion activities" may present an expense. If no money is spent, there is no violation of the law. Op-eds/expressions of an opinion without money… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 28, 2024