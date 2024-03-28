LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission continues as Chief Electoral Officer testifies

Sheila Gunn Reid is providing live updates as the Foreign Interference Commission enters its second day of public hearings.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 28, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The Foreign Interference Commission got underway on Wednesday, beginning two weeks of public hearings examining alleged attempts by countries like China, Russia and India to influence Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, a Quebec judge, is overseeing the commission. Given the top-secret evidence, Hogue has suggested the commission will need to “walk a very fine line in its work” in uncovering the truth but protecting national security.

Follow along with Sheila Gunn Reid's live coverage on X, or on the page below:

