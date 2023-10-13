Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 16
Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 16 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.
Watch a full recap of day 15 of the trial:
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.
Follow along below:
OC Transpo Events Coordinator witness states that "road closures" she had to plan around were imposed by local police/authorities, which is an important point when examining significant delays for motorists during the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
Current witness is an OC Transpo (Ottawa's government-run bus service) events employee, whose role is to manage planning/operations during special events affecting traffic. She's testifying about bus route adjustments during the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
Day 16 update on the Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial from @rkraychik: The latest Crown witness - who runs a business in downtown Ottawa - says she was ridiculed and insulted for wearing a mask by Freedom Convoy protesters, and her in-store sales went down.https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/U3LgeVpfcP— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 13, 2023
"My in-store sales dropped dramatically [during the Freedom Convoy]," the witness says of her business, which she described as an "upscale clothing store" for women. She added, "Customers were not able to come to my shop easily."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
This witness refers to the protest as "the so-called Freedom Convoy". She said, "I saw our city seized and completely overtaken by these so-called protesters." She's definitely not sympathetic to the demonstration.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
"[I heard] a lot of swearing, a lot of the f-word, especially towards Trudeau," adds the woman business owner while testifying to her observations of the Freedom Convoy, adding, "They laughed at me and told me to f off. I was called a 'fucking cunt.'"https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
The day's next witness for the Crown, an Ottawa resident who runs a business right near Rideau/Sussex, says she was subjected to "insults" from protesters because "[she] was wearing a mask, as we had to at the time."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
Day 16 of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial; a French-speaking witness for the Crown who is an Ottawa resident testifies that he and his family - including his sons - were mocked by demonstrators for wearing masks while walking on downtown streets.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 13, 2023
