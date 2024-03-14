LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizers' social posts on review as trial enters day 37

E-transfer (Canada):

Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are back in an Ottawa courtroom this week, where the co-accused are continuing to defend against mischief-related charges stemming from the February 2022 protest. Thursday's appearance will mark day 37 in court for Lich and Barber.

As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and Barber were charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation.

The 2022 Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians from across the country to travel to Ottawa in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. The protest was brought to an end when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a decision that a Federal Court justice deemed unconstitutional.

Day 36 recap; dispute between Crown and defense over the breadth of an evidentiary exhibit - a selfie video produced by Tamara Lich and posted to Facebook - sought to be introduced by the prosecution. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/nd8nKc4YEa — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

Diane Magas, Chris Barber's lawyer, demonstrates continuity between separate TikTok videos posted by her client (on the same days, about the same things), arguing that evidentiary exhibits of such videos submitted by the Crown require inclusion of related videos for full context. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

Diane Magas argues that the Crown's evidentiary submissions of selfie TikTok videos produced by Chris Barber, her client, lack complete context by playing related videos omitted in the Crown's submissions. We're on a short morning break, now. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/8Xs8kT9RZ8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

🚨UPDATE🚨 Lich / Barber Check out this video that perfectly explains the purpose behind yesterday's applications! @DoodyCounsel @rkraychik pic.twitter.com/8T6bNYp4RY — Legally Purdy (@LegallyPurdy) March 14, 2024

In his TikTok videos made during the Freedom Convoy, Chris Barber repeatedly called on his supporters - and all demonstrators - to remain "peaceful" and to "comply" with police officers' demands. He was counseling people AGAINST mischief and criminality. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

Eric Granger, Tamara Lich's counsel, argues that the judge should rule over the pending Carter application dispute to allow the defense to properly prepare arguments, given that different strategies would likely be deployed depending on whether the Carter application is accepted. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

If a Carter application is accepted by the judge, statements made by either defendant can be applied to the other, given the conspiracy framework applied to the defendants and charges. They will be viewed as co-conspirators who worked towards commission of the alleged crimes. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

For a Carter application to be accepted, the Crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendants conspired towards commission of an unlawful design, AND that they took part in actions in furtherance of the established criminal goal(s)! the highest burden of proof. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 14, 2024

‘The Devil whispers

“You cannot withstand the storm”



The Warrior replies

“I AM THE STORM”’



When you realize you have nothing to fear, you become bulletproof, you take their power away. — Tamara Lich (@LichTamara) March 14, 2024