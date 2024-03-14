LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizers' social posts on review as trial enters day 37

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is in Ottawa, where Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are continuing to defend themselves from charges related to the 2022 protest against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 14, 2024
  • News
Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are back in an Ottawa courtroom this week, where the co-accused are continuing to defend against mischief-related charges stemming from the February 2022 protest. Thursday's appearance will mark day 37 in court for Lich and Barber.

As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and Barber were charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. 

The 2022 Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians from across the country to travel to Ottawa in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. The protest was brought to an end when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a decision that a Federal Court justice deemed unconstitutional.

For all of our coverage on this important case, visit TamaraTrial.com. For day 37 updates, follow along with Robert Kraychik's court reporting on X or on the page below:

Canada Ottawa news Tamara Lich
