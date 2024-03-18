Live Updates: Preliminary hearings for two of remaining 'Coutts 4' continue in Lethbridge

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and journalist Robert Kraychik are reporting live from the Lethbridge courthouse.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 18, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border blockade more than two years ago.

Two of the suspects charged with conspiring to murder Mounties pleaded guilty February 6 to reduced charges. However, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June. Their pre-trial hearings continue today in Lethbridge.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most effective Canada has seen in decades.

Chris Carbert's mother Betty recently sat down for an extensive interview with Ezra Levant about the Coutts protests, the charges against her son, and who he really is.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Robert Kraychik are on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the hearings of two of the remaining 'Coutts 4'.

Follow along below:

Alberta Canada News Analysis Trucker Defence Fund trucker trial Help Chris
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.