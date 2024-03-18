Live Updates: Preliminary hearings for two of remaining 'Coutts 4' continue in Lethbridge

Four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border blockade more than two years ago.

Two of the suspects charged with conspiring to murder Mounties pleaded guilty February 6 to reduced charges. However, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June. Their pre-trial hearings continue today in Lethbridge.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most effective Canada has seen in decades.

Chris Carbert's mother Betty recently sat down for an extensive interview with Ezra Levant about the Coutts protests, the charges against her son, and who he really is.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Robert Kraychik are on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the hearings of two of the remaining 'Coutts 4'.

We'll see. But for now, all I see is pain: the pain of four families who had their men arrested and jailed in hard conditions for two years. There are no winners here other than the lawyers, the politicians and the court system itself. Lots of people in the room being well-paid. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

I think Chris Carbert is trapped, though, because charges of conspiracy against Olienick only work if there's one more person who is charged -- you can't have a conspiracy without a second person. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

None of that is to justify two years in prison for trumped up charges. The RCMP, prosecutors and the Prime Minister are to blame here. But my God, Tony Olienick made it easy. And I'm just going by the facts I can publish, not the stuff I can't. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

Either Tony was a blowhard or he wasn't. I think he's a reason four men spent two years in jail. His mom seems really sweet and I'm sorry he's spent two years in jail for his big mouth -- that's not a fair punishment for being a show-off to girls. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

"Principal known person". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

So the prosecutor is asking the cop who his PKPs were on a certain date, for example. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

Important context: the RCMP used female officers as undercover agents to investigate the Coutts Four. This reminds me of "glowie" memes mocking law enforcement "honey traps" used to manufacture pretexts for the government's latest machinations. pic.twitter.com/lebVwIcmN5 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 18, 2024

The court had a short break and we're back at it. The RCMP officer is testifying again about his activities at the Coutts blockade, and his interactions with various other law enforcement.



This is evidence being led by Steven Johnston, the prosecutor. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

Some of the pre-trial facts about the Coutts Four is legally publishable. A number of media companies went to court to vary the publication ban, so they could cover some of the allegations. Here is a summary of what can be published: https://t.co/pK26jwW8LG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

I regret that the testimony of this cop is covered by a publication ban (as far as I know). Because it is very newsworthy. But the fact that it is newsworthy is precisely why it's un-reportable -- the jury pool must not be tainted with this testimony before the trial starts. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

The judge hasn't mentioned it, but I presume (given that these are still pre-trial matters) that the proceedings are under a publication ban.



An RCMP officer takes the witness stand. Steven Johnston asks introductory questions of him, e.g. biographical. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

For me, the crystallizing moment was when two of the accused, Chris Lysak & Jerry Morin, accepted plea bargains for minor offences. If prosecutors had such a strong case, why were Lysak and Morin let go with the legal equivalent of a slap on the wrist? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

When the RCMP announced the charges against the Coutts Four (conspiracy to commit murder) it shocked the country and the truckers disbanded the border blockade.



But two years on, serious questions arise: were the charges trumped up for political purposes? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

In the gallery are the so-called Coutts Three (distinct from the Coutts Four). The Coutts Three are what the prosecutors call the "leadership group" of the truckers. Rebel News has a special page set up for them, too: https://t.co/hVbRmQC9rr. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

The two accused have just come in. The court is immediately hushed. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

Court clerk asks me for "credentials", which don't really exist to demonstrate I am an "accredited" media person (which I am, according to the Lethbridge Court House's rules), at which point @ezralevant tells her he has some crayons and paper he can use to make me some. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 18, 2024

There are a few dozen people here - presumably all supporters Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick (the two remaining defendants of the Coutts Four Coutts Four - attending the proceedings. https://t.co/H2kqcMsbsw — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 18, 2024

As is often the case in these hearings, the courtroom is packed and some people cannot find a seat. There is a much larger courtroom, I'm told, but apparently it's closed for "renovations". 🤨 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024

Court is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Mountain Time but we're running a bit late. Carbert's two lawyers are here; I think there are three here for the crown, including the lead prosecutor, Steven Johnston. The two accused men have not yet been brought in. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2024