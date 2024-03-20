Live Updates: Hearings for two of remaining Coutts 4 defendants continue in Lethbridge

Rebel News journalist Robert Kraychik is reporting live from the courthouse in Lethbridge.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 20, 2024
  • News Analysis
The pre-trial hearings continue today for two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade over two years ago.

Four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts demonstrations.

However, two of the suspects charged with conspiring to murder Mounties pleaded guilty February 6 to reduced charges. Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most effective Canada has seen.

A recent report from Rebel News details the harsh conditions Carbert and Olienick are currently facing up against while held in custody.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse and will be providing live updates on the hearings.

Follow along below:

