LIVE UPDATES: Inquiry investigates foreign interference in Canada's elections
Sheila Gunn Reid is providing live updates as the Foreign Interference Commission into election meddling gets underway.
The inquiry into interference in Canada's elections is beginning two weeks of public hearings on Wednesday, examining alleged attempts by countries like Russia, China and India to sway results.
Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue is serving as commissioner of the hearings. Hogue described how the commission “must walk a very fine line in its work” regarding the classified nature of evidence and on-going criminal investigations.
The commission will examine attempts by foreign actors to meddle in Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Follow along with Sheila Gunn Reid's live coverage on X, or on the page below:
This morning, the Foreign Interference Commission resumes. I will post all day, and the Rebel News team will post clips from the day's coverage.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
According to the published agenda, the Commission will hear from diaspora community members who are subject to foreign bullying.
Rumours were that Trudeau and senior MPs would testify today at the Foreign Interference Commission. However, the agenda does not indicate that.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
Han Dong, former Lib MP credibly accused of benefiting from Chinese meddling, will testify.
(He is on an official govt mission to…
The commission is going through the minutiae of definitions used in the commission. I'll spare you guys that.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
And now the Foreign Interference Commission is on a break. Stay tuned— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
Foreign Interference Commission is back. The lawyer for the commission will present a report on the various government entities involved in foreign interference investigations and the prevention of foreign meddling. It's titled Government 101. This is basic roles and…— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
(Conspiracy Theory: they make much of these official commissions tedious for exceptionally long stretches so that we get bored and tune out. I'm on to their little schemes. I will not fall victim to their plans to stupefy me into submission. Not today, bureaucrats. Not today)— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
And just like that the Foreign Interference Commission is on break until 1:00 p.m. Eastern, 11 Mountain.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
After the break, The commission expects to hear from diaspora communities victimized by foreign interference.
The Foreign Interference Commission is reconvening. Now up: a panel of diaspora members who can speak to the pressure foreign agents put on their communities,— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 27, 2024
Representing Russians, Sikhs, Uighurs, Iranians, the Falun Gong, and Chinese.
