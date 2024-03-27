LIVE UPDATES: Inquiry investigates foreign interference in Canada's elections

Sheila Gunn Reid is providing live updates as the Foreign Interference Commission into election meddling gets underway.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 27, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The inquiry into interference in Canada's elections is beginning two weeks of public hearings on Wednesday, examining alleged attempts by countries like Russia, China and India to sway results.

Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue is serving as commissioner of the hearings. Hogue described how the commission “must walk a very fine line in its work” regarding the classified nature of evidence and on-going criminal investigations. 

The commission will examine attempts by foreign actors to meddle in Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Follow along with Sheila Gunn Reid's live coverage on X, or on the page below:

