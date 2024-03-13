LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich back in Ottawa court as Freedom Convoy organizer's trial resumes

Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are back in an Ottawa courtroom today, with two more appearances set for Thursday and Friday, as the pair defend themselves from mischief-related charges stemming from the 2022 protest against COVID restrictions.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 13, 2024
  
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is back in an Ottawa courtroom, where she and co-accused Chris Barber are marking day 36 of their ongoing trial.

As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see all of our in-depth coverage from throughout the trial, be sure to check TamaraTrial.com.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik at the courthouse, where he will be providing live updates during today's hearing. Follow along with his updates on X or on the page below:

Ontario Canada Ottawa news Tamara Lich
