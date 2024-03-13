LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich back in Ottawa court as Freedom Convoy organizer's trial resumes
Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are back in an Ottawa courtroom today, with two more appearances set for Thursday and Friday, as the pair defend themselves from mischief-related charges stemming from the 2022 protest against COVID restrictions.
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is back in an Ottawa courtroom, where she and co-accused Chris Barber are marking day 36 of their ongoing trial.
As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik at the courthouse, where he will be providing live updates during today's hearing.
Day 36 of the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial will begin shortly, we're all in the Ottawa Courthouse courtroom. Proceedings are scheduled for today, Thursday, and Friday. I'll be sharing developments live here on X. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA.— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024
Crown and defense are disputing admission of videos made by Tamara Lich online as evidence; prosecution wants an isolated segment, while defense is requesting more videos she produced to be included in the evidentiary exhibit for fuller context. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024
Day 36 update on the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial in Ottawa, ON. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/wyGNhIkd9P— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024
Judge maintains that separate Facebook posts from Tamara Lich should be treated as separate statements, and not viewed as one consolidated statement as evidence in the trial. https://t.co/1J74uJNuBG https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024
