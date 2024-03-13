LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich back in Ottawa court as Freedom Convoy organizer's trial resumes

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is back in an Ottawa courtroom, where she and co-accused Chris Barber are marking day 36 of their ongoing trial.

As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see all of our in-depth coverage from throughout the trial, be sure to check TamaraTrial.com.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik at the courthouse, where he will be providing live updates during today's hearing. Follow along with his updates on X or on the page below:

Day 36 of the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial will begin shortly, we're all in the Ottawa Courthouse courtroom. Proceedings are scheduled for today, Thursday, and Friday. I'll be sharing developments live here on X. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024

Crown and defense are disputing admission of videos made by Tamara Lich online as evidence; prosecution wants an isolated segment, while defense is requesting more videos she produced to be included in the evidentiary exhibit for fuller context. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024

Day 36 update on the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial in Ottawa, ON. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/wyGNhIkd9P — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 13, 2024