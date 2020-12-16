Locked down Alberta salon will reopen: Risk a COVID fine, or lose everything

Tracy Walker is a central Alberta small businesswoman who says her business has been ruined by the province’s new lockdown measures. She is a hairstylist with a small salon in the back of her home, however, her salon has been ordered closed by decree of the Alberta government for the second time in a year to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Calgary Sun:

New measures include a shutdown of bars, restaurants, lounges and casinos, effective Dec. 13. Fitness centres and personal service businesses, such as hair and cosmetic salons, will also have to close. Food pickup and delivery will be allowed to continue.

The first closure of Walker’s salon at the beginning of the pandemic, coupled with the newly mandated second closure of all personal care service providers just a week ago, has left Tracy with nothing left to lose. Her house is in foreclosure, her bank account is empty and her dreams of entrepreneurship are dead, through no fault of her own. Walker did everything she was asked. She played by the rules. But she is still losing everything.

That’s why Walker is re-opening her shop.

She reached out to Rebel News at iWillOpen.com to tell us that now, faced with putting food on the table or going hungry, she is defying the lockdown and swinging open her doors to paying customers who need a cut, colour and a blowout this holiday season.

I met with Walker in her home salon on Saturday morning to hear her sad story of government induced ruination. If you are a small business owner willing to reopen in the face of COVID-related fines, let us know at iWillOpen.com and we will tell your story.

Walker may receive a fine for reopening her business, from the same government that destroyed it. If you want to support her and help her fight back, visit FightTheFines.com.