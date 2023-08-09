London's Oxford Street sees 'teen takeover' mayhem following viral 'Rob JD Sports' TikTok campaign

MPS Westminster/X

Videos have emerged from Oxford Street in London, where chaos erupted following a social media campaign to "rob JD Sports" and shoplift. Three young men were detained by the Metropolitan Police at the shopping hotspot amid fears of mayhem.

Footage shows police grappling with two youths and detaining a third. In a separate video, infamous TikToker Mizzy was also stopped by officers. It's unclear if the TikTok thug was partaking in the "mass shoplifting event," the Daily Mail reports.

The chaos was sparked by a viral post urging thugs to rob JD Sports and other stores, with a poster instructing a "dress code" of balaclavas and gloves, and warning: "Don't come if you can't run," and "Don't bring any weapons."

London metropolitan police carry out arrests at Oxford Street after social media posts spark a “teen takeover” mob that descended upon the stores for mass looting. pic.twitter.com/gBoIXXG6Vg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2023

A police dispersal order has been issued, giving the power to ban people from the area for 48 hours. Two males were detained for breaching this order, and a third boy, in his early teens, was also given a dispersal order.

A spokesperson for the Met Police stated that during today's crackdown, the force has issued 11 dispersal orders, stating, "We continue to have a highly visible presence in the Oxford Street area," adding that they will "deal robustly with anyone coming to the West End intent on committing crime."

Hundreds of the “teen takeover” mob descend upon Regent Street in London after police issued a riot dispersal order at Oxford Street, prompted by social media posts to loot the stores. pic.twitter.com/1g3hLPUwFM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2023

Retailers in the famous London shopping area have been alerted that the chaos may attract youths aged "16 to 25," according to a security briefing by the New West End Company.

The company also announced that it will increase patrols on Oxford Street, working alongside the Met Police to stop troublemakers seeking to disrupt and vandalize the area.