Loudoun County schools remove gender identity book containing graphic illustrations of sex with minors

Maya Kobabe/Tumblr

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, are removing a gender identity book with graphic illustrations of minors having sexual interactions with one another from library shelves.

The grossly inappropriate illustrations were first highlighted by parents in Loudoun County schools who opposed the school district’s imposition of woke gender ideology and Critical Race Theory in the classroom.

The situation, which was initially squelched by the school district, became a national conversation that eventually saw the election of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned against woke ideology.

As detailed by the Washington Post, the book, which is titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, revolves around a young person's struggle with gender identity and chronicles “in comic-book-style drawings, the twists and turns of the author’s journey to adulthood.”

Following concerns raised by parents, Loudoun County School’s superintendent Scott Ziegler requested a review of the book throughout the school district.

A “committee recommended (on a split vote) to retain the book in the high school library collection [but] the superintendent decided to remove the book from circulation,” said school district spokesman Wayne Byard to the Post.

According to the spokesman, the decision was appealed, and the School Board appeal committee met [Thursday] evening and voted 3-0 to uphold the superintendent’s decision.”

“I read every book that is submitted for my review in its entirety. I am not generally in favor of removing books from the library. I believe our students need to see themselves reflected in the literature available to them,” said Ziegler.

“The pictorial depictions in this book ran counter to what is appropriate in school,” he added.

As detailed by the Washington Post, the book contains lurid illustrations of sexual contact, masturbation with a sex toy, and a sex scene of a young boy and an adult man on what appears to be a Greek urn.

“Sexual content is a large part of this book,” said Ian Serotkin, vice chair of the county school board, on Facebook after he voted to remove the book from county libraries. “It is not fleeting or brief.”

“The sexually explicit illustrations which have gotten significant media and public attention may only appear on a handful of pages, but sexual themes are pervasive throughout the book,” Serotkin wrote. “And, the sexually explicit illustrations themselves cannot be ignored.”

“I think I can draw a line between something being described in writing and it being depicted in living color,” he added.