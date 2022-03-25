Mainstream media attacks Justin Bieber as COVID "super-spreader"

Facebook/Justin Bieber

Just days before his Ottawa concert, Postmedia has published a campaign across their subsidiaries warning of "fears" that Justin Bieber will be hosting a "super-spreader" event.

While the Postmedia articles warn of 12,000 'Beliebers' creating a biohazardous cesspool by daring to hear the singer's hit songs without face shields on, they also warn of an NHL game occurring the night before between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers. These fears, however, are a bit void of logic and sports-arena acumen.

The Canadian Tire Centre currently holds a capacity of 18,652 for NHL games, while for example, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto packs 20,270 fans in for Toronto Maple Leaf games, and 19,800 for the NBA's Toronto Raptors. Of course, there aren't restrictions where the Leafs and Raptors play, and despite similar phantom "fears" when the vaccine passport was lifted, mysteriously there were no spikes or spontaneous combustions after subsequent events.

Post Media has printed a fear campaign across their publications, targeted at @justinbieber, trying to drum up a narrative that mask & capacity restrictions have come off too soon.



What a desperate and sad attack on a guy who always supports Canadian brands. pic.twitter.com/UjvobSvo1c — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) March 25, 2022

In spring 2021, journalists were aghast at the Toronto Blue Jays travelling down south to play the Texas Rangers in an unrestricted stadium. No outbreak occurred.

Similarly in June 2021, 20,000 hockey fans gathered maskless in Montreal, which, in an earth-shattering revelation, also did not result in a spike in cases.

The aforementioned articles affirm through their experts, however, that “it is a foregone conclusion that releasing these restrictions is going to lead to super spreader events," with the main culprit being "wastewater."

In stating that "many have criticized Ontario for reopening too quickly, especially lifting mask mandates in schools immediately after March break," corporate media omits the admission that Ontario has been the most locked-down region on the continent, as well as being the last jurisdiction in Canada or the United States to lift their mask mandate, with Hawaii a close second. No matter how many 'super-spreader events' do not actually spread, and no matter how many science-table models prove to be fruitless, the narrative of fear still somehow persists.

While Bieber is busy cheering on women's hockey and partnering with iconic Canadian brands like the Maple Leafs and Tim Hortons, some in corporate media would prefer not to go on with their lives, but rather create a coordinated fear campaign, hoping to offload their anxiety to readers and the perpetually-unrepentant.