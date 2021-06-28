No COVID spike from massive maskless Montreal Canadiens crowd, so why the health emergency?

On Thursday, June 24, the Montreal Canadiens won the series against the Vegas Golden Knights. It was also a holiday in Quebec, and more than 20,000 fans gathered outside the Bell Centre to watch the game.

The hysteria and energy were palpable, and the police presence was increased. Even the riot squad was there and ready for action. When the Habs scored the winning goal in overtime, the crowd went wild. The situation escalated quickly — two police cars were wrecked and the riot squad then used tear gas to disperse the growing crowd. My colleague Yanky Pollak and I, who were present to cover the event, suffered police assaults. These police interventions lasted for a good portion of the night.

When we see so many people gathered to watch the Canadiens play, without masks and social distancing, and cases do not increase, why does Premier Legault's government insist on maintaining the provincial state of emergency? Questions to think about!

