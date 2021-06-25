Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup finals, celebration turns into riot

Twitter / Yanky_Pollak

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Last night was Game 6 in the semifinals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights. A lot of Habs fans were outdoors last night, watch the game outside of the Bell Centre, while a small crowd had the chance to watch from indoors.

The crowd was much larger than usual, given that it was Game 6 and the Canadiens had a chance to reach the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993 — and would become the first Canadian-based franchise to reach the finals since the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in 2011. The crowd size was also a little larger than usual because it was Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, a holiday in Quebec which made things extra festive.

Habs fans in front of the Bell Centre as game 6 is about to start against the Golden knights.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal Quebec. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/oJFVULi7Lu — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

When the Habs scored the first goal of the night, fireworks were shot off and continued to be set off throughout the night.

Fireworks go off as the Habs score the first goal of game 6 against the Golden Knights.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/P96fC5NXCe — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

Ultimately, the Canadiens wound up winning the game 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Arrturi Lehkonen sending the team to finals where they await the Game 7 winner between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

Montreal Canadiens win 3-2 overtime against the Golden Knight.



For @RebelNewsOnline

In Montreal, Quebec #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/mvD8LiUvQx — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

While things were a little more calm where I was — the only thing happening was super happy crowds, chanting and jumping — down the block some people decided to flip a police car and destroy it.

Canadian game turn really bad! A police car have been destroyed.@Yanky_Pollak pic.twitter.com/KCDuS44hPn — Alexa Thevoice (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 25, 2021

I was looking over the footage and realized I filmed an overturned police car.



I was wearing my gas mask and no glasses. pic.twitter.com/AIa0QHc7rU — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

That's when the riot police were deployed to disperse the crowd forcefully.

following the victory of the Habs of Montreal, the riot squad intervened to bring order.



Suite à la victoire des Canadiens de Montreal, l'escouade anti-émeute à intervenue afin de faire règner l'ordre.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline @Yanky_Pollak pic.twitter.com/dGOKfKOBwh — Alexa Thevoice (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 25, 2021

It was a great win for the Habs but a wild night in Montreal, Quebec.



Full report to come with @ThevoiceAlexa on https://t.co/PxlHoif8rb. #gohabsgo #HabsvsKnights #NHL pic.twitter.com/DRlx1QSBlf — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

This all went on while other Habs fans were just out having fun and dancing in the streets.

Police hold the line as Habs fans celebrate on the other side of the street.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #cdnpoli #gohabsgo @ThevoiceAlexa pic.twitter.com/zmliwXZUwQ — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 25, 2021

It was very interesting to see how the Montreal police did not enforce social distancing or mask wearing the same way they had during the numerous freedom rallies the city recently saw.

If you or anyone you know has received a COVID-related fine please go to FightTheFines.com to tell us your story. If we think your case has merit, we’ll set you up with a top-notch lawyer to fight your fine at no cost to you. You can also support the campaign at the same link.

To help support and see more of our coverage of lockdowns in cities across Canada, please go to LockdownReports.com.