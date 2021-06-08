WATCH: Habs fans celebrate sweeping win against Winnipeg Jets in Montreal

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 2410 Donors

Montreal Canadiens fans took to the streets after sweeping the series against the Winnipeg jets.

Unlike with the Toronto Maple Leafs, when it took seven games for the Habs to win the playoff round, the Montreal team managed to sweep the Jets completely and win in game four.

Canadiens fans in front of the Bell Centre celebrated as the Habs won 3-2 in overtime.

The moment the Montreal Canadiens win against the jets.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/xH62cEcweW — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

Some fans celebrated by lighting fireworks as crowds and police looked on.

Fireworks go off as habs fans celebrate their victory against the jets.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/Y7Red74XCW — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

The crowds in front of the Bell Centre chanted "Carey, Carey, Carey," after Carey Price, who the Canadiens’ goalie.

At some point a few people tried to flip over a police van, at which point the police moved in and started dispersing the crowd.

Some people tried to flip a police van right before the police moved in to disperse the crowd that was celebrating the habs win against the jets.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vKXOCzqiuc — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

The Montreal police kept sending fans in different directions to keep crowd sizes smaller and to eventually get everyone to leave the area.

The Montreal police kept splitting the Habs fans up until everyone left after the area.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #GoHabsGo #polmtl pic.twitter.com/6aS5Dm23Xt — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

Masks and social distancing were not respected, but I didn't see anyone too bothered over it. As long as it's not a freedom rally, you can't catch COVID, I guess?

Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate their win against the jets.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/JEE2aysDWw — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

Is this police officer a Rebel News fan? I guess we’ll never know.

Is this police officer a Rebel News fan?



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/kXQUYQYWDq — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021

