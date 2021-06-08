WATCH: Habs fans celebrate sweeping win against Winnipeg Jets in Montreal
Montreal Canadiens fans took to the streets after sweeping the series against the Winnipeg jets.
Unlike with the Toronto Maple Leafs, when it took seven games for the Habs to win the playoff round, the Montreal team managed to sweep the Jets completely and win in game four.
Canadiens fans in front of the Bell Centre celebrated as the Habs won 3-2 in overtime.
The moment the Montreal Canadiens win against the jets.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/xH62cEcweW
Some fans celebrated by lighting fireworks as crowds and police looked on.
Fireworks go off as habs fans celebrate their victory against the jets.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/Y7Red74XCW
The crowds in front of the Bell Centre chanted "Carey, Carey, Carey," after Carey Price, who the Canadiens’ goalie.
Celebrations in the streets of Montreal after the #MontrealCanadiens win the against the #WinnipegJets— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #GoHabsGo #polmtl #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/XbBZx9s6xn
At some point a few people tried to flip over a police van, at which point the police moved in and started dispersing the crowd.
Some people tried to flip a police van right before the police moved in to disperse the crowd that was celebrating the habs win against the jets.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vKXOCzqiuc
The Montreal police kept sending fans in different directions to keep crowd sizes smaller and to eventually get everyone to leave the area.
The Montreal police kept splitting the Habs fans up until everyone left after the area.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. #GoHabsGo #polmtl pic.twitter.com/6aS5Dm23Xt
Masks and social distancing were not respected, but I didn't see anyone too bothered over it. As long as it's not a freedom rally, you can't catch COVID, I guess?
Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate their win against the jets.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/JEE2aysDWw
Is this police officer a Rebel News fan? I guess we’ll never know.
Is this police officer a Rebel News fan?— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 8, 2021
For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/kXQUYQYWDq
