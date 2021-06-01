WATCH: Habs fans celebrate victory against the Leafs in first round of NHL playoffs

Montreal Canadiens fans took to the streets on Monday night to celebrate their Game 7 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win.

Habs fans were out chanting and honking their horns all over Montreal.

Montreal firefighters even joined the celebrations by turning on music and their truck lights.

People were dancing on the streets of Montreal to celebrate the win of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Habs fans celebrating the great win last night. #GoHabsGo



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal Quebec. pic.twitter.com/J3exwdATfa — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 1, 2021

One police officer took someone's blow horn away and destroyed it. (I guess the cop was a Leafs fan?)

A Montreal police officer took someone's horn away broke it and put it in his bag.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal Quebec.



Check out https://t.co/e6FLDsUFZJ. pic.twitter.com/Ys0wXQEeAf — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 1, 2021

One man said the cops made him spill his beer and then searched his bags illegally.

This guy says that the Montreal police illegally searched his bags during the habs victory celebration.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/fMxHZKeRVd — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 1, 2021

Some fans stormed the streets blocking traffic and shooting off fireworks.

After midnight, with the crowds getting more wild and a Leafs jersey getting set on fire, the police deemed the celebration an illegal gathering and told people to disperse. The police then moved in to chase people around until they left the area.