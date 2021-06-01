WATCH: Habs fans celebrate victory against the Leafs in first round of NHL playoffs

  • By yaakov pollak
  • June 01, 2021
WATCH: Habs fans celebrate victory against the Leafs in first round of NHL playoffs
Remove Ads
Montreal Canadiens fans took to the streets on Monday night to celebrate their Game 7 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win.
Habs fans were out chanting and honking their horns all over Montreal. 
Montreal firefighters even joined the celebrations by turning on music and their truck lights.
People were dancing on the streets of Montreal to celebrate the win of the first round of the NHL playoffs. 
One police officer took someone's blow horn away and destroyed it. (I guess the cop was a Leafs fan?)
One man said the cops made him spill his beer and then searched his bags illegally.
Some fans stormed the streets blocking traffic and shooting off fireworks.
After midnight, with the crowds getting more wild and a Leafs jersey getting set on fire, the police deemed the celebration an illegal gathering and told people to disperse. The police then moved in to chase people around until they left the area.
Sports Montreal
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.