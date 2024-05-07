Ezra reports from the massive Irish protest against illegal immigration

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra reports from Ireland, where its citizenry have had enough with open border immigration.

In 2022, the Irish government permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families to join a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme to achieve Irish citizenship.

Prerequisites include applicants with good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

The country is expected to accept 20,000 asylum seekers by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

“Get them out!” Thousands of people chant against open borders immigration in Dublin, Ireland.

A few dozen counter-protesters rallied against the protest, divided by local law enforcement to maintain the peace.

"They're being denounced by the usual suspects as 'far right,' but it's hard to credit that when you see the 'severely normal people' who are out here," reports Levant. "They're just concerned about their communities, and the fact that Ireland, which is a fairly small country, is being asked to take in hundreds of thousands of migrants."

Last week, 60 asylum seekers, many who are military aged men, arrived at Trudder House in Newtownmountkennedy, following weeks of pushback from locals. "Communities which have been Irish for centuries are suddenly finding themselves with hundreds of migrants," continued Levant.

It is believed the government never consulted Newtownmountkennedy residents on the matter, leading to uproar. One incident descended into violence, leading to several arrests.

Levant reports that Ireland has accepted roughly 100,000 Ukrainian migrants to date in a country of five million people. "For proportion, that would be like if Canada took a million Ukrainians," he said. "It simply stresses every part of the system."