Liberals finally answer 'what is a woman'

The Trudeau Liberals join the ranks of the Danielle Smith Conservatives, who the Liberals previously labelled as backward transphobes.

What is a woman? That is the question.

Normal people will say an adult human female.

It's easy. It's not a feeling, a state of mind, or how you dress or present. It's biology.

Matt Walsh travels to Africa to ask local villagers about transgenderism and if their notions of gender are as fluid as in the West. He asks the Maasai Tribe "What is a Woman?". What they tell Matt is different from many of the so called “experts” who couldn't answer the Question pic.twitter.com/nHfA7N0dmb — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) June 3, 2023

However, the modern Left is congenitally unable to answer this one question whose answer is rooted in the common knowledge of all of human existence. They can't because the self-evident answer clashes with the modern Left's radical anti-reality agenda to tear down every functioning societal norm and convention and replace it with something gross and hedonistic.

It's a condition of the Left which spawned a hit documentary by the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh.

The question has also become a clever comeback anytime a Liberal MP prattles about women's issues.

But what happens when you ask Canada's women's ministry what the department thinks a woman is?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently announced how children in Alberta will be protected from predatory trans-indoctrination in schools and prevent children’s sterilization or bodily mutilation through irreversible trans medical procedures.



Now gender activists are pissed.… pic.twitter.com/MV1vusch9W — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) February 2, 2024

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay did just that through an inquiry of the ministry. The answer was inserted into the official House of Commons Hansard record. The reply, according to the Liberal's own measure of the issue, must be considered a transphobic violation of human rights or something.

"With regard to government definitions: what is the government's definition of a woman?"

Ms. Lisa Hepfner, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, replied: "Mr. Speaker, a woman is an adult female human being. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that its policies, programs and initiatives are inclusive of all individuals and reflect the diversity of experiences of the Canadian population.

This is Trudeau’s minister of gender equality and youths blaming Tucker Carlson for Danielle Smith’s new parental rights laws. The Liberals have lost it. pic.twitter.com/3Z8ggdvUWF — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 2, 2024

The Liberals, officially speaking, are on the same side of the issue as the very people they call transphobes, like Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith, who is protecting women's sports from male bodies.

The Liberals fall on the same side of the issue as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who is protecting parents' rights from radical sex activists in the classroom.

But you wouldn't know that from the Liberals' public statements, including those of the minister in charge of the women's ministry, Marci Ien.

So, who is wrong about what a woman is? The Liberal government's own women's ministry? Or the so-called feminist Liberals themselves?

Incredibly disappointed to see this, @ABDanielleSmith . These policies are dangerous and intentionally restrictive.

They deliberately endanger and isolate trans kids.



Young people should not be targeted by their governments, they should be protected. pic.twitter.com/dbNhbnPs1p — Marci Ien (@MarciIen) February 1, 2024

Or is someone in the women's ministry getting an angry phone call from the Prime Minister's Office today?