Calgary Pastor's Trial for Drag Story Hour Protest Adjourned Until July

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries appeared in court yesterday facing charges of mischief and causing a disturbance stemming from a February 2023 incident at a "Reading with Royalty" event at Seton Public Library.

The incident gained notoriety after a video went viral showing parents violently removing a compliant Reimer from the event.

The prosecution presented its case on May 6th, calling a single witness, Jacob Robinson, a Health and Safety Supervisor at the YMCA. Robinson, who witnessed the altercation, testified that he saw no aggression from Reimer and did not perceive him as a safety threat.

In court today for the trial of Pastor Derek Reimer in Calgary of Mission 7 Ministries. He was arrested for protesting a drag queen story hour during spring of last year at Seton Public Library. He was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance



This is day 1 of a 2 day… — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) May 6, 2024

Following the prosecution's case, Reimer's lawyer attempted to call a witness but was unable to make contact. Due to this, the court was adjourned until later in the day. However, in a surprising turn of events, the judge opted to bypass further proceedings and set the verdict date for July 2nd.

Pastor Reimer's legal defense has been crowdfunded through Rebel News in partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. Reimer was initially represented by lawyer Ben Allison but is now being defended by Andrew McKenzie.

SavePastorDerek.com continues to accept donations to support Reimer's legal fees as he awaits the court's final decision. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt.