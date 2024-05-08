Jewish immigrant attacked at University of Toronto anti-Israel protest

X / ShirionOrg

An Israel supporter was attacked for waving an Israeli flag outside of the University of Toronto's encampment protest on Saturday.

Ukrainian-Israeli immigrant Moshe Zelig, 24, spoke with True North, where he explained that he wanted to take a stand against the protesters.

A video of the incident shows Zelig walking with a flag of Israel before a protester attempted to snatch the flag from his hands.

🚨 Attack on Students at UofT: Pro-Hamas Violence Escalates



⚠️ URGENT: Jihadists with faces covered, in black hoodies, violently assault students at the University of Toronto.



📰 The Assault: Moshe Zelig, who was assaulted during the incident, pressed charges against multiple… pic.twitter.com/CLkneFczli — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) May 6, 2024

“I saw this one girl surrounded by a lot of people. And then, you know, I realized that she was holding an Israeli flag. She was a Chinese student there. She is not Jewish, and the mob just surrounded her. And she was only saying, ‘Guys, please don’t scream. I want to talk to you,’” Zelig told True North. “No one wanted to have a dialogue with her, and eventually, she had to escape.”

Zelig says that the girl inspired him to take out his own Israel flag, which before seeing her he was unsure if he would take out.

“If a girl who is about five feet tall and maybe 100 pounds does it and she is not afraid, why should I be afraid? So I pulled out my big Israeli flag and started circling around Kings College Circle at U of T,” Zelig said.

TORONTO: Class of young children make a stop by the University of Toronto's (@UofT) anti-Israel student encampments and are encouraged by instructors to raise their fists and chant "Free Palestine".https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/BIo57lYufy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2024

Zelig says he was called a “dirty Jew” in Arabic and English and told to “go back to Poland.”

“I don’t want Palestinian kids to die. if one Palestinian is dead, it’s one too many for me, honestly,” he told True North. “There were zero calls for the release of the hostages, Imagine.”

Zelig says that he thinks the protests should be shut down, not because he doesn't believe in free speech, but because of the anti-Jewish sentiment being espoused by protesters.

Fence goes down, tents go up at University of Toronto as pro-Hamas hooligans occupy campus



Despite saying it wouldn't tolerate an anti-Israel encampment being set up on the premises, school administrators haven't taken any action as protesters breached a fence blocking the lawn… pic.twitter.com/ecwzzoZVUZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2024

“If you’re calling for the death of all the Jewish people, if you’re calling for terrorist attacks around the world, if you’re not tolerating the free speech around you and not behaving according to Canadian law (you should be deported).”

The protests at the University of Toronto campus continue, despite calls from Premier Doug Ford for the encampments to be cleared.