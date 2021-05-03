Another Friday, another night of Montreal police going on “Jew Patrol”

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

The unofficial motto of the United States Postal Service has long been: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Turns out this slogan might as well be the motto for the Montreal Police Service, too — at least when it comes to ticketing members of that city’s Jewish community for having the chutzpah to walk home after the 8 p.m. curfew kicks in.

Indeed, last Friday night in Montreal, it was raining cats and dogs (please note: owning a canine exempts one from the curfew rule laws in Quebec; unsurprisingly, sales of dogs are reportedly soaring in La Belle Province). But despite the prevailing downpour, Montreal’s ever-vigilant members of law enforcement were patrolling the streets of the city’s Jewish neighbourhoods looking for those who would have the temerity to walk home post-curfew time.

After all, inclement weather aside, there are quotas to make...

And sure enough, as we casually drove around the neighbourhood, it didn’t take long before we happened upon yet another Jewish family getting ticketed by police. From what we could gather, the tickets were for breaching curfew (because that makes for a super-spreader event). Apparently the family did not have any identification papers with them, which is also an actionable offence. All of which brings up some very unpleasant imagery of law enforcement in a different place and a different time requesting: “Your papers, please! Schnell! Schnell!”

We tried to interview the police officers and ask why they were determined to hand out tickets so diligently, but alas, there were no comments forthcoming to the “Jew Media,” as certain Montreal police officers inexplicably call Rebel News these days.

In any event, the police officers eventually drove away into the soggy night, ticket books in hand, ever diligent to pounce upon other Jewish people who might be walking the streets of Montreal sans canine.

Law. Enforcement. Excellence.