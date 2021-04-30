PAPERS PLEASE: Montreal police continue to target Jewish community to show who is boss

Night after night, I am out on the streets of Montreal, reporting on the curfew imposed by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, which he says is to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday night, much like the night before, police targeted the Hasidic Jewish neighbourhood of Outremont to enforce the curfew with $1,550 fines for adults and $500 fines for minors.

The police even ticketed a Jewish man with a dog with the excuse that he was making noise, and ticketed me for “having made noise by operating the motor of a road vehicle at high revolutions.”

I have seen young teenagers put in the back of police cars for the “crime” of playing on the streets past 8:00 p.m., taken home to their houses for ID and ticketed. I have been stopped around 50 times and ticketed at least 12 times for covering police enforcement of the curfew.

Are there any more surprises coming my way via snail mail? Who knows! All for being out there and telling the other side of the story — or in this case, the story. I am the only person out there filming the curfew in Quebec.

