DAILY | “JEW MEDIA”? Montreal cops caught on tape, issue THOUSANDS in tickets to Rebel crew
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Montreal police officer on video asking if Rebel News is “media juif”
- Early footage of the pandemic from China
- Dr. Fauci's advice on masks during the early pandemic
If you become one of the 1,450,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up