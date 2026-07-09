Carney's condo bailout just got a whole lot shadier

Suspicions surrounding Prime Minister Mark Carney's $1.45 billion condo bailout plan deepened Tuesday after the Liberal majority shut down the federal Conservatives effort to investigate who the controversial plan truly benefits.

The plan, first announced by Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby, would see governments use taxpayer funds to acquire up to 2,200 unsold condominium units in Greater Vancouver after Carney argued developers were "stuck" and "don't want to sell at a loss."

Despite Parliament being recessed for the summer, newly appointed Conservative Shadow Minister for Ethics and Accountable Government Aaron Gunn and his Conservative colleagues called an emergency meeting of the House of Commons Ethics Committee to demand answers.

Could this be the start of a massive Liberal-NDP corruption scandal that does major damage to the Liberals in Ottawa and the BC NDP?



When it comes to the billionaire developer bailout, Canadians have serious and legitimate questions.



They deserve answers — now. pic.twitter.com/ia3jRIBVS2 — Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) July 8, 2026

In an interview with Rebel News, Gunn explained how Carney’s plan to intervene when developers face pressure to lower the cost of their units to match market demand and affordability amounts to a massive transfer of wealth away from young Canadians trying to enter the housing market.

"You're literally taking tax dollars in some cases from individuals who have been struggling to enter the housing market for the very first time... and you're giving it to wealthy developers who have literally made more money than practically anybody over the past 20 years on the Vancouver real estate market," Gunn said.

As Conservative MPs dug deeper into the little-known details surrounding the controversial proposal, they say they uncovered connections they believe Canadians deserve to see fully examined to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.

One of the most significant potential conflicts was Brookfield's June 3 announcement that it had entered into a joint industrial venture with Concert Properties, just 15 days before Carney and Eby unveiled their plan to use taxpayer-backed financing to acquire up to 2,200 unsold Metro Vancouver condominium units.

According to Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy, Concert Properties is among the major Metro Vancouver developers positioned to likely benefit from the proposed buyout due to its many empty condos in Greater Vancouver’s Burnaby city.

The timing of Brookfield's partnership is one of several issues Conservatives wanted independently scrutinized.

With those concerns in mind, Gunn introduced a motion calling for up to six ethics hearings into the condo-buying plan. Had it passed, key political figures and industry representatives—including federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle, Concert Properties, Vancouver “Condo-King” developer Bob Rennie and even Brookfield Asset Management would have been called to testify.

Instead, the Liberal majority blocked Gunn's motion before the proposed investigation could proceed.

Gunn says Canadians still deserve answers. "Where did this idea come from? Who lobbied for it? And who, maybe most importantly, stands to benefit the most when it comes to developers, big banks, and foreign investors?" he said.

If you believe governments should help homebuyers instead of bailing out developers, sign the petition below or by visiting StopTheCondoBailout.com.