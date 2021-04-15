RAW: Montreal Police RAID Rebel News Airbnb,10-hour standoff ensues

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! 2865 Donors

I've never seen anything like it. Fifty police tried to raid the Airbnb houseboat hotel where Rebel News reporters were staying this weekend in Montreal. It was so shocking that bystanders actually asked us if we were recording a Hollywood movie. Because otherwise it just made no sense.

Fifty cops?

You bet. And when we refused to let them rifle through our reporters' rooms without a search warrant, they declared us a crime scene, and wouldn't let us enter or leave the houseboat. For the next 10 hours police tried to find a judge who would give them permission to raid our rooms and search our belongings.

Thankfully, no judge would allow it. But the police used every minute of those ten hours to brutalize us, including physically assaulting our team — including young women.

See for yourself. Warning: I get very, very angry here.

The most outrageous moment was when police arrested our great reporter David Menzies, and took him to a filthy jail cell. The police commander told us that he'd let David go right away if we just let him search our rooms without a warrant.

Sorry, isn't that like demanding a ransom?

After 10 hours, police realized no judge would give them their illegal warrant. And we didn't cave in. So without apologizing, the police just left. And set David free.

The most disappointing thing about the whole day wasn't watching Montreal's corrupt cops violate the law. The most disappointing thing was watching the Media Party — from CTV to Global to La Presse — cheer on the police brutality. They hate us more than they love freedom. If you can help us pay for our lawyers, please do — this isn't going to be easy. Please click here, or go to www.LockdownReports.com.

Police told a left-wing Montreal newspaper that they plan to send us massive fines in the mail. Obviously we'll fight those in court, and we'll fight the trumped-up criminal charges against David, too.

But it's not enough to play defence. We have to sue Montreal's corrupt police. For months they've been harassing our journalists — arresting them, handcuffing them and using racist epithets, too. It's simply got to stop, and it sounds like they won't stop until a court tells them to stop.

If you want to help us fight back — for David, for all of our journalists, and for freedom of the press — please do. Go to www.LockdownReports.com. We need a good legal defence — and we need a good offence, too.

Thanks for your help. I promise not to quit fighting for our right to report the other side of the story — and your right to hear it.