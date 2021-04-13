David Menzies reacts to his arrest by Montreal police

  • By Rebel News
  • April 13, 2021

Remove Ads

On yesterday's livestream, Ezra Levant shared his reaction to the events that occurred this weekend when Montreal police raided the Rebel News Airbnb houseboat that was acting as a base of operations for coverage of the city's protest against lockdown measures.

Today on the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, it was David Menzies turn to share his side of the story after he was arrested during the lengthy stand off that ensued between the our team and Montreal police. 

Police Press Freedom Montreal
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Clips Redirect

NEW Rebel News Clips YouTube channel

SUBSCRIBE
Lindsay Shepherd Book Sponsored Ad

Diversity and Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis

Buy Now

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads