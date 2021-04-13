David Menzies reacts to his arrest by Montreal police

On yesterday's livestream, Ezra Levant shared his reaction to the events that occurred this weekend when Montreal police raided the Rebel News Airbnb houseboat that was acting as a base of operations for coverage of the city's protest against lockdown measures.

Today on the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, it was David Menzies turn to share his side of the story after he was arrested during the lengthy stand off that ensued between the our team and Montreal police.