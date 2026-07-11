Unsafe trucking companies keep getting temporary foreign workers

Dangerous trucking is increasingly becoming a problem in Canada, as numerous trucking companies with histories of unsafe practices have been approved to hire temporary foreign workers, reports the Globe and Mail.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by independent journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel to discuss government inaction against companies that have proven to be safety hazards.

“Import the third world, get the third world,” said Élie. “We have these people that are coming in, primarily from India. They’re not trained to drive trucks… They’re driving with sandals, they’re on their phones… It’s dangerous.”

One of Élie’s contacts, a police officer, reports frequently pulling over truck drivers engaged in these unsafe practices. However, despite reporting them to the relevant authorities — including the Canada Border Services Agency in the case of illegal immigrants — nothing is done.

“The nonracist thing to do would be to treat these people like everybody else,” said Élie. “Instead, we give special treatment out of fear of being called racist… The fact that we have these unqualified foreign truckers still on the road is appalling.”