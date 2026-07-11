Growing concerns over future of historic hockey arena

Last year, the City of Toronto announced plans to remove the ice pad from one of Toronto's most historic hockey arenas, the Weston Lions Arena. The proposal was to redevelop the facility into an MLSE Launchpad. The new site would then be used for a variety of sports and youth programs — but not hockey.

Residents of Weston and their supporters rallied together to save the arena. The campaign gained attention across the hockey world, with even NHL legend Eric Lindros stepping in to support the community's efforts.

It seemed to have worked. In March, the City of Toronto announced it would revise the redevelopment plans to include an ice hockey rink.

But celebration soon turned into concern.

With hockey season just around the corner, no concrete redevelopment plans have been released to the public.

In a statement issued in late June, Toronto city councillor Frances Nunziata said the arena requires extensive renovations and structural repairs to meet current standards. She added that a building condition assessment is expected to be completed in early summer 2026.

Until then, the hockey community remains on the edge of its seat, waiting to learn what the future holds for this beautiful old barn.