Majority of battleground state voters view impeachment as waste of time, think Big Tech has too much power

At least 60 per cent of voters in battleground states view efforts to impeach President Donald Trump as “another waste of time and money,” and seek an orderly transition of power, according to a memo from pollster John McLaughlin to Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller.

According to the memo, key voters have also expressed fears of Big Tech censorship in what has been a widespread effort to suppress and control free speech online following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The president was banned from every major social media network last week, with his removal followed by over 60,000 bans of Trump-supporting accounts on Twitter.

The Washington Examiner reports several quotes from the leaked memo:

Battleground voters are more eager for the nation to move on rather than impeach the president for last week’s violent protest by pro-Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol.

And if Congress doesn’t move on, adds the two-page memo shown below in full, those who push for impeachment may face a voter backlash in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to McLaughlin, voters strongly prefer that Congress deal with the coronavirus pandemic instead of impeachment, which is viewed as a waste of time and money. Voters believe that the Democrats are playing politics and that continuing to attack the president is making it worse, he wrote.

The memo states that 89 per cent of battleground voters want an orderly transition from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. 70 per cent of voters say that the issue is “very important.”

The poll solicited the opinions of voters from key states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, who stated that they were against impeaching the President.

Voters said they would be “less likely to vote for a member of Congress who votes to impeach.” Only 36 per cent said they would be more likely to vote for such representatives.

The memo stated that Big Tech was on the minds of voters, with platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram engaging in speech crackdowns. Voters said they were overwhelmingly against such efforts.

“74% agree that if Twitter, Facebook, and Google can censor and take away the President’s right to free speech they can take away the right to free speech for any American. Only 26% disagree,” read the memo. “70% of all voters agree that Big Tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple have too much power and need to be regulated to protect the freedoms and privacy of Americans. Only 30% disagree.”

According to the memo, Trump’s job approval in battleground states stands at 49 per cent, which is higher than that of Congress, which stands at 72 per cent disapproval.