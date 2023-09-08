Man charged with arson in relation to Quebec wildfires
Despite claims of 'global boiling' being the cause, a number of arson-related arrests have been made following wildfires in Canada.
An unnamed 37-year-old man from northern Quebec has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. The man stands accused of starting fires near Chibougamau causing the evacuation of 7,500 people.
Quebec man charged with arson after allegedly setting wildfires, causing evacuationshttps://t.co/0BjtTxtxis— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 8, 2023
The crimes, including the torching of a fishing cabin, are alleged to have occurred between May 31 and September 5.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith slammed Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over his “aggressive” and “unachievable” emission reduction targets. Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey react.https://t.co/GGLtW7EpCM— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 1, 2023
Although there are insinuations that the recent spate of seasonal fires in Canada is the result of "global boiling," the premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, smacked down the link, noting that 500 of 650 fires were human-caused.
On June 8, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said about 175 wildfires in Alberta had no known cause. 'I'm very concerned that there are arsonists,' she said.https://t.co/SKOk3ysvkh— ❌Paul Baumgartner❌ 68% Adjudicated (@WatchnDaWorld) September 1, 2023
Earlier in the fire season, Smith called in arson investigators to determine the cause of hundreds of fires forcing evacuations across the province.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
