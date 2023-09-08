Man charged with arson in relation to Quebec wildfires

Despite claims of 'global boiling' being the cause, a number of arson-related arrests have been made following wildfires in Canada.

An unnamed 37-year-old man from northern Quebec has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. The man stands accused of starting fires near Chibougamau causing the evacuation of 7,500 people.

The crimes, including the torching of a fishing cabin, are alleged to have occurred between May 31 and September 5.

Although there are insinuations that the recent spate of seasonal fires in Canada is the result of "global boiling," the premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, smacked down the link, noting that 500 of 650 fires were human-caused.

Earlier in the fire season, Smith called in arson investigators to determine the cause of hundreds of fires forcing evacuations across the province.

