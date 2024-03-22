Many illegal immigrants who stormed southern border released into US after incident

Many of the illegal immigrants who stormed the southern border on Thursday by breaking down razor wire and fencing before pushing into National Guard troops were processed and released into the United States following the incident, according to Fox News.

New York Post reporter Jennie Taer captured a video showing hundreds of illegal immigrant men charging the border in El Paso, Texas, and appearing to assault National Guard troops. Taer claims that many of these men were processed by Border Patrol under Title 8, a measure that allows illegal immigrants to be released while their asylum claims make their way through the courts.

"This sends the message to people around the world that even if you act like this you can probably get into the country," Taer said during a Fox News interview. "And I think they continue to push these boundaries and to see what they can get away with and here they got away with some really, really scary stuff."

Hours after the video garnered millions of views online, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) provided a brief update on the incident. By Friday afternoon, Taer's video had been viewed nearly 17 million times.

Wow: @JennieSTaer just confirmed to @DanaPerino that many of these single adults who assaulted National Guardsmen and rushed the wall were later processed and released into the interior. https://t.co/7H0zfVMaRi pic.twitter.com/tTHbcckTVx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 22, 2024

"The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers," Abbott said. "DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property."

In response to the video, Republicans called on President Joe Biden to secure the border and argued that Congress should not approve funding for the government while the crisis persists. Under Biden's administration, record numbers of illegal immigrants have crossed the border and been released into the United States.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) stated, "Republicans cannot approve government funding for the Biden administration to continue this disaster. The future of our country is at stake."

Republicans cannot approve government funding for the Biden administration to continue this disaster. The future of our country is at stake. https://t.co/242JkatIjy — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2024

Senator J.D. Vance urged every American to watch the video, adding, "We shouldn't fund Joe Biden's government until he does something to address this. The power of the purse is our only leverage."

Every American should watch this.



We shouldn’t fund Joe Biden’s government until he does something to address this. The power of the purse is our only leverage. https://t.co/TU4zRRFMyZ — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 21, 2024

Senator Ron Johnson criticized Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas for not acknowledging the severity of the situation, saying, "No, Mr. President, this is an invasion, and you're doing nothing to protect America."