Marjorie Taylor Greene savages BBC reporter in heated exchange
The encounter with the BBC's Emily Maitlis occurred during a Super Tuesday watch party at Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by former President Donald Trump.
This week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted a BBC reporter attempting to elicit a controversial statement by referencing one of Greene's previous controversies.
Initially, the interaction was friendly, but it soon became confrontational. Maitlis inquired if Greene, a prominent supporter of the ex-president, thought Trump was nearing a decision on his Vice Presidential nominee and whether Greene considered herself a contender for the position.
That’s the question everyone asks,” Greene responded. “And no, I don’t think Nikki Haley should be on the list. But of course President Trump will choose who he wants for VP.”
“Would you like to be on that list?” Maitlis pressed.
“He’s got a long list,” she responded. “I support President Trump in any way, any way he’d ask me. But I can assure you, it won’t be Nikki Haley.”
Next, the reporter changed the subject to discuss conspiracy theories in an apparent attempt to provoke Greene.
“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?” Maitlis questioned. “He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”
Greene responded,, “Well, let me tell you: You’re a conspiracy theorist and the Left and the media spreads more conspiracies. We like the truth. We like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America First.”
“What about Jewish space lasers? “Tell us about Jewish space lasers.” Maitlis goaded.
Greene responded: “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really why don’t you f*ck off? How bout that?”
British troll tried to humiliate MTG.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 7, 2024
MTG then tells her to… well… just watch. https://t.co/OmGbyOa7VW
- By David Menzies
