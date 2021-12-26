From unjust vaccine mandates to the campaign trail, Matt Brevner recaps his top 5 reports from 2021

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

As 2021 comes to a close, B.C. Video Producer and Video Journalist Matt Brevner brings to you his top 5 reports of 2021.

Although most of his work is created in tandem with B.C. bureau chief Drea Humphrey, Matt also stepped out as a journalist in 2021.

From unjust vaccine mandates to the campaign trail, Matt has been all over British Columbia this year bringing you the other side of the story.