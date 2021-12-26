From unjust vaccine mandates to the campaign trail, Matt Brevner recaps his top 5 reports from 2021
As 2021 comes to a close, B.C. Video Producer and Video Journalist Matt Brevner brings to you his top 5 reports of 2021.
Although most of his work is created in tandem with B.C. bureau chief Drea Humphrey, Matt also stepped out as a journalist in 2021.
From unjust vaccine mandates to the campaign trail, Matt has been all over British Columbia this year bringing you the other side of the story.
Spread the Word!
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.