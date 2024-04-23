Federal report: B.C. addicts unable to purchase sufficient drugs at once due to 2.5 gram limit

E-transfer (Canada):

Addicts in British Columbia have complained that the current possession limit of 2.5 grams is "too low" and doesn't permit them to buy drugs in bulk, a federal report says.

“People who use drugs (PWUD) are less concerned about being arrested and feel more comfortable carrying substances they need,” said the report by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, as reported on by Blacklock’s Reporter. “The threshold of 2.5 grams is too low and is unreflective of users’ substance use and purchasing patterns.”

In evaluating the British Columbia personal possession of small amounts of illegal drugs exemption, it was determined that users were quick to complain about the quantity they were permitted to carry on them, according to preliminary themes.

Conservative MP Stephen Ellis slams the "delusional" Liberal-NDP coalition for supporting regulated hard drugs as a solution to the addiction crisis.



"300% more government-issued opioids are being seized by police in British Columbia," he says. https://t.co/t50c3TNz74 pic.twitter.com/8WliFgyky4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 11, 2024

In 2023, Cabinet temporarily repealed a 111-year-old prohibition on personal possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, ecstasy, opioids, and meth in B.C.

In addition, the report found that “Although some people indicated the policy wouldn’t impact their purchasing patterns because they are unable to purchase large amounts at a time, others suggested it may force them to seek out substances more frequently which could increase their risk of harms.”

“Buying in bulk may be more economical, particularly for people who use drugs,” researchers wrote. It was also “common practice to purchase in bulk and split or share among peers.”.

British Columbians will be able to possess small amounts of drugs without serious consequences until January 31, 2026 after Health Canada granted the province an exemption in 2023. The pilot project allows for the decriminalization of illicit substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police officers say, though, that the government's pilot program has largely failed, and that drug use has gotten so out of control that they are unable to do anything about it.

Vancouver police deputy chief Fiona Wilson told the Ottawa Standing Committee on Health that the situation has gotten out of control. When asked by the committee if she believed B.C. was better off after decriminalization, Fiona said she did not.

The province has seen record-setting numbers of drug-related deaths since the decriminalization program took effect.

WATCH: Canadian cities and downtown cores are being besieged by escalating chaos and turmoil as the Liberals' oxymoronic harm reduction and “safer” supply drug contradictory policy rages on.



REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/FbfHQ96MPC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 18, 2024

British Columbia's drug problem has gotten so bad that it has bled over and become the problem of neighbouring Alberta.

Earlier in April, Premier Danielle Smith told reporters that her government was working to reduce the fallout from B.C.'s failing drug policy.

Smith told Rebel News that her ministers are working to obtain data on the interprovincial tracking of drugs, including so-called "safe supply." Smith's comments came after RCMP detachments in B.C. confirmed that legally obtained drugs were being sold and distributed across the country by members of organized crime.

Premier Smith criticizes B.C.'s "safe supply" drug program in response to a question from Rebel News' Alex Dhaliwal about legally-obtained narcotics entering Alberta.



"I don't want anybody to think that there's any such thing as a safe supply of opioids," she says. pic.twitter.com/w1qqUyX7wu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2024

“We need to know if there's evidence they came from British Columbia … so we're going to continue pressing on that,” she said. “We need to know that information.”

Smith stated that her government has not yet compiled complete data but referenced several high-stakes seizures by B.C. RCMP.